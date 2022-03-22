Sarah Palin says she’d serve in late GOP Rep. Don Young’s House seat “in a heartbeat”

Reuters

Mexico to get investment boost from Ukraine war, president says

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said Mexico will get an investment boost on the back of the Ukraine war, predicting that capital once destined for Russia and other emerging economies will move into his country. Mexico’s economy stagnated in the final quarter of 2021 and investment has been lackluster under Lopez Obrador, who has rattled businesses by calling contracts issued under previous governments into question, arguing they were tainted by graft. “With this new economic crisis resulting from the war, Mexico becomes if not the first, then the second or third country with most investment opportunities in the world,” Lopez Obrador told a regular morning news conference.