Sarah Michelle Gellar’s kids are all grown up on family vacation to Hawaii

Aloha, Charlotte and Rocky!

The kids of Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, and Freddie Prinze Jr., 45, are all grown up in new photos from a recent family vacation to Hawaii.

Gellar shared a collection of snapshots from the family’s trip to Hawaii on Instagram, including two which feature the couple’s not-so-little-anymore children.

“Vacation photo dump (also know as me sitting at home trying not to get covid and looking longingly through pictures),” Gellar captioned the post, which features candid photos of the couple’s kids, Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, 9, whose faces she covered to protect their identity.

In the first photo, Charlotte appears to be almost as tall as her mom. A later photo shows Rocky with a sea turtle, and there are several pictures of the family celebrating New Year’s Eve.

The couple, who wed in 2002, met on the set of the 1997 horror flick, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

In 2021, Gellar revealed to TODAY the No. 1 tip that has helped her be better mom during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“My role has always been, focus on what you’re doing at that time with 100%,” Gellar said. “When I’m with the kids, I’m with the kids. My phone is down, it’s not work time, there’s no phones at our table in the kitchen.”

The “Buffy The Vampire” star said she also learned not to feel like a parenting failure at a time of so much upheaval due to the pandemic.

“Do the best you can,” she said. “Good days, bad days, and each day you wake up you’re like, ‘Today’s a better day.’ It’s unlike anything any of us have experienced in our lifetime, and we have to give it that space and understand that there is no guidebook for this. We’re writing that book as we go.”

