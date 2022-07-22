Sarah Michelle Gellar To Star In & EP ‘Wolf Pack’ Series For Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: Two top supernatural film-to-series franchises are coming together as Buffy the Vampire Slayer alumna Sarah Michelle Gellar has been tapped to star in and executive produce Paramount+’s upcoming Teen Wolf offshoot series, Wolf Pack, from MTV Entertainment Studios. Gellar’s casting will be revealed today during Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie panel at Comic-Con, where Gellar will make an appearance as the surprise guest touted in the promo for the panel, I hear. Gellar is Comic-Con royalty as Buffy the Vampire Slayer is hugely popular among convention-goers who organized a big fan event to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary at the 2017 Comic-Con.

UPDATED: Gellar joined Teen Wolf: The Movie writer/executive producer Jeff Davis and stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin on the Comic-Con stage. Hoechlin commemorated the moment by taking a selfie of the quartet (on left).

Written and executive produced by Teen Wolf developer/executive producer Davis, Wolf Pack is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. It follows a teenage boy (Armani Jackson) and girl (Bella Shepard) whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Gellar stars as arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.

She joins previously cast leads Jackson as Everett, Shepard as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna and Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan.

Davis and Gellar executive produce alongside Joe Genier and Mike Elliott of Capital Arts. Jason Ensler also executive produces. Wolf Pack will premiere later this year in the U.S. and internationally where the streaming service is available.

In addition to her signature role on the The WB/UPN series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which, like MTV’s Teen Wolf, was based on a movie, Gellar also is known for her starring roles in CBS’ The Crazy Ones opposite Robin Williams, the CW’s Ringer, and ABC’s All My Children, which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award. Gellar also voices the Seventh Sister ‘Inquisitor’ on the popular animated series, Star Wars: Rebels. She is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Yorn Levine Barnes.

Davis also is writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film, Teen Wolf: The Movie, a followup to the Teen Wolf series. Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin, who reprise their roles from the series, are joining Davis on the Teen Wolf: The Movie Comic-Con panel.

