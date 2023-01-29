Sarah Michelle Gellar said her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. wouldn’t watch movies with her for 15 years after she spoiled ‘The Sixth Sense’ for him

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. at the “Wolf Pack” premiere on January 19, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

Sarah Michelle Gellar said her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. didn’t watch movies with her for 15 years.

The actress revealed on “The Graham Norton Show” Friday that she spoiled “The Sixth Sense” for him.

Gellar shared the story with fellow guest M. Night Shyamalan, who directed and wrote the film.

Sarah Michelle Gellar said her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. wouldn’t watch any movies with her for 15 years because she spoiled part of “The Sixth Sense” for him.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actress was a guest on “The Graham Norton Show” on Friday while promoting her new Paramount+ show “Wolf Pack,” which premiered on the streaming service Thursday. During the show, Norton talked with fellow guest M. Night Shyamalan about how the filmmaker, known for his films’ dramatic twists, hates spoilers.

“Even today, I was doing interviews for the new movie ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ and they were saying, ‘When can we talk about the ending of this movie?'” Shyamalan said. “I was like, ‘Never. Not in this lifetime, ever.'”

Gellar then asked if she could tell him “the most embarrassing story ever” about her own trouble with spoilers, which appeared to startle Shyamalan:

“We’re about 20 minutes into the movie, and I said something, just like it popped up, ‘Oh is that…?” Gellar said of “The Sixth Sense,” which premiered in 1999. “And my husband didn’t see a movie with me for 15 years.”

“Rightfully so,” Shyamalan jokingly responded.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the “Summer Catch” Westwood premiere on August 22, 2001, in Westwood, California.Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Although they didn’t watch movies together, Gellar and Prinze have starred alongside one another in several films.

The couple met on the set of the 1997 horror film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and played Fred and Daphne in a live-action adaptation of “Scooby-Doo” before marrying in Mexico in 2002.

They worked on several other projects throughout their marriage, including “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed,” “Happily N’Ever After,” and the second season of the animated TV series “Star Wars Rebels.”

After celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in September 2022, Gellar made a dig at radio host Howard Stern, who told Prinze that their union “wouldn’t last” during an interview ahead of their wedding.

“What do you think? I think you owe us,” the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star said to Stern in her Instagram story, according to People.

