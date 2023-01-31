Sarah Michelle Gellar On Marvel Films Led By Women That Get “Torn Apart” By Audiences – The Hamden Journal

Sarah Michelle Gellar was a female superhero on Buffy, The Vampire Slayer for seven seasons. The actor is now calling out social media trolls that are sometimes not accepting of female-led projects like Captain Marvel or Ms. Marvel despite women proving they can thrive in the genre.

“Genre is where women can really succeed and hold an audience,” she told The Guardian. “Every time a Marvel movie tries to do a female cast, it just gets torn apart … Unfortunately, audiences weren’t as accepting. There’s still this mentality of ‘the male superhero’, this very backwards way of thinking.”

Gellar also noted that not only women are subject to criticism on social media, but she also opened up about the treatment of women on the sets when she was younger.

“There’s not a day goes by where you don’t pick up a trade magazine and hear about some showrunner being ousted for behaviour that is just unbecoming,” she said. “When I grew up, people screamed on sets: actors, directors, everybody. It doesn’t happen anymore. If someone comes out on set screaming, it’s like: ‘Peace out!’ No one needs to be treated like that – we’ve established that.’”

The Wolf Pack actor also talked about what she would’ve liked the industry to have been like when she was starting out.

“Somebody that was there to listen. There are things in place in the business now – there was no such thing as an intimacy coordinator when I was there – but also, you don’t know that person,” she said. “It’s much easier for the cast to come to me if a crew member’s making them uncomfortable, or if someone doesn’t like their hair and makeup or wardrobe.”