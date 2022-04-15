Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Cruel Intentions Reunion with Selma Blair, Ryan Phillippe for Her Birthday

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar is another year older, and she’s partying like it’s 1999… literally.

The actress rang in her 45th birthday Thursday with a mini Cruel Intentions reunion, joining pals Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe for artist Sam McKinniss’ exhibit inspired by the 1999 teen film at Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles.

“Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day,” Gellar wrote on Instagram, posing with Blair, 49, and Phillippe, 47, in front of paintings depicting Kathryn and Cecile’s (Gellar and Blair) kiss and Sebastian’s (Phillippe) naked rear.

Gellar starred in Cruel Intentions, based on the 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, as Kathryn Merteuil, a rich Upper East Side teenager who makes a bet with her stepbrother Sebastian Valmont that he can’t seduce the new principal’s daughter Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon).

She was met with celebratory messages for her birthday, including posts from pals Shannen Doherty, Kristin Chenoweth, Garcelle Beauvais and Amanda Kloots.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress’ longtime pal Lindsay Price shared a sweet tribute with some very ’90s throwbacks of the two of them as teenagers working on All My Children.

“SMG, the only thing that is better than meeting you sophomore year in that Manhattan high school, sharing a love of Betsey Johnson, Benihana, and that dressing room as the only teenagers at All My Children….” she wrote in the caption. “Even better than all those days rollerblading in Central Park after school with you, is seeing the woman you grew into.

“You are the same loyal, brilliant, curious, ride or die compassionate heart of gold girl. But so so much more. Happy Birthday Sar. Love you more than ever. Also, gimme that velvet choker plz,” Price, 45, added.

Her Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar Emma Caulfield shared a selfie with the birthday girl. “Happy Birthday hot stuff and fellow Aires sister! I love your face right off!!!!” Caulfield, 49, wrote.

Gellar’s husband Freddie Prinze Jr. also marked his wife’s birthday, jokingly complaining about her influx of flower deliveries in a funny video. “Happy Birthday @sarahmgellar Love you!” Prinze, 46, wrote in the caption.

“Ladies, we’ve got to talk about y’all needing flowers on your birthday,” he said as he panned across the arrangements on their counter. “Look at this. And it’s not like y’all are ever around to collect them. It’s us that has to get it again and again.

“You know what guys get for their birthday from their friends? A text. ‘Hey man, happy birthday.’ ‘Yo, thanks. Good looking out.’ No one had to go up and down stairs 2700 times to get flowers that are going to be dead in three days. Three days, tops,” Prinze added.

The birthday girl wrote in the comments section: “But I NEED them.”

Gellar and Prinze met on the set of their 1997 teen slasher IKWYDLS, but they didn’t begin dating until 2000. They tied the knot in September 2002, and the couple shares daughter Charlotte Grace, 12, and son Rocky James, 9.