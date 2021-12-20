Sarah Jessica Parker & Sex & The City Co-Star “Saddened” By Chris Noth Rape Claims – The Hamden Journal

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon have jointly said they “support the women:” who have accused Chris Noth of sexual assault.

In a statement released by the trio today on social media, the Sex and the City stars walk a careful balance between condemning Noth and advocating for his alleged victims.

https://twitter.com/KristinDavis/status/1473107700246454274

The succinct remarks by And Just Like That.. leads Parker, Davis and Nixon comes just hours after Noth was canned from CBS’ The Equalizer over the rape claims from two separate women.

Shooting to premium cable fame in the late 1990s as the Mr. Big love interest of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw on SATC, Noth returned for the first episode of the HBO Max revival of sorts And Just Like That… In fact, the fallout from the death of Noth’s Big from a Peleton workout induced heart attack provides the dramatic thrust of the Michael Patrick King executive produced AJLT.

In real life, fallout from the claims involve a rape in Los Angeles in 2004 and a rape in New York City in 2015 has seen Noth’s Peleton ad scrubbed from the world as well as the actor being dumped by A3 Artists Agency — to whom he just signed a few months back