Sarah Jessica Parker says she wouldn’t be OK with Kim Cattrall joining ‘And Just Like That…’

Sarah Jessica Parker, with Kim Cattrall in 2008, says don’t expect her former Sex and the City co-star to ever join the reboot of And Just Like That… (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Sarah Jessica Parker is as done with Kim Cattrall as Cattrall is with her.

The And Just Like That… star, 56, talked about the end of the HBO show’s first season, including the noteworthy absence of the fourth musketeer, Cattrall’s character, Samantha, on-screen. The finale did see — spoiler ahead — Parker’s Carrie making plans for drinks with Samantha via text. However, don’t expect an on-screen reunion ever, it seems.

Asked if by some miracle Cattrall, 65, agreed to join the reboot, if Parker would be OK with it, the series star and executive producer said no.

“I don’t think I would,” Parker told Variety, “because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared. I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Because Cattrall has made it very clear that she’s moved on from the Sex and the City franchise — and blamed Parker specifically for her beef — Parker reveals that Cattrall wasn’t asked to join the reboot.

“We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know,” she said. “After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what [Cattrall] wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

She continued, “There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim. Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

Showrunner Michael Patrick King told the same outlet that he adores Samantha as much as much as the show’s long-time fandom. However, Cattrall will likely never be on AJLT “because she’s said what she had said.”

He added, “Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha. I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

The feud between Cattrall and Parker goes way, way back. Cattrall requesting equal pay as Parker is part of it, with it being explained that Parker commanded more due to her résumé, the role being bigger and her added job of EP. The pay was a factor in Cattrall not agreeing to participate in a proposed third SATC movie. It really exploded, however, after the death of Cattrall’s brother in 2018 when Cattrall slammed Parker’s online condolence. Cattrall has said Parker “could have been nicer” to her on the set, and has made it clear there is bad blood between them.

Cattrall has moved on from the franchise — and is now on the cast of TV’s How I Met Your Father. However, she’s thrown occasional shade at the famous reboot, including liking a tweet calling it “trashy.”