Sarah Hyland Says This Was the “Wildest” Part of Her Bachelorette Party

Sarah Hyland and her friends had a wild time at her recent bachelorette party. But the craziest thing they got up to might not be what you’d expect.

“The wildest thing that happened was that we were dancing on tables singing musical theater,” the Modern Family actress exclusively told E! News’ Daily Pop on July 19. “I did the entire Chicago soundtrack by myself. Is that sad or is that everything? I think it’s everything.”

With talented pals like Vanessa Hudgens—who gifted the group with matching swimsuits—in her bridal party, it’s no surprise that Sarah and her crew busted out some songs on her pre-wedding getaway in Punta Mita, Mexico.

“I just have the greatest friends in the entire world,” the 31-year-old gushed. “It was just truly, truly magical.”

Sarah’s been engaged to Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams since 2019, and after delaying their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’re finally set to tie the knot. But she told Daily Pop that she doesn’t think their relationship will change much after saying “I do,” believing that to be a good thing.

“After you get married, if nothing really big changes, it means that your relationship is still—you’re still keeping it fresh,” Sarah continued. “I truly think it will just be about paperwork and taxes, boring adult things.”

Among many decisions to make before her upcoming nuptials, the Love Island USA host revealed there’s one big decision she hasn’t made yet: whether or not to take her fiancé’s last name.

“My mom didn’t take my father’s last name, so that’s never been a thing for me,” Sarah shared. “I do like being called ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and stuff and if the reservation’s under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so cute.’ But I don’t know. Haven’t decided on it.”

If there’s one thing the actress does know, it’s that her potential married name sounds like it belongs in a different time. “Sarah Jane Adams sounds like a woman burned at the stake in Salem, with my bonnet and everything,” Sarah joked. “She went out in style. She went out in flames.”

