Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Just Got Married At Sunstone Winery

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Bachelorette alum Wells Adams just got married at Sunstone Winery in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple got engaged in summer 2019 while vacationing in Fiji and put their plans on hold because of the pandemic.



They met on Twitter while Wells was the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and have been officially dating since November 2017.

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, 31, and Bachelorette alum Wells Adams, 38, have finally tied the knot after postponing their wedding plans for a very long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After getting engaged in 2019, Sarah told The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! host Chris Harrison that their wedding plans had been put on pause. “No plans as of right now. We’ve put all planning on hold,” she said. “Of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible.” Sarah suffers from kidney dysplasia, which means she’s immunocompromised and is at a higher risk for severe illness if she were to contract COVID-19.

When asked if the couple would ever consider doing a Zoom wedding, Wells gave Access Hollywood a resounding “nope.” And the two stuck to their guns. Now, more than two years later, they have finally said “I do.”

Sarah and Wells’ love story is one for the ages. How did they meet and fall in love? Here’s the couple’s full relationship timeline since 2017:

August 2017: Sarah and Wells met on social media.

The couple began trading flirty tweets during Wells’ gig as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, according to People. But Sarah had been pretty open about her hard-core crush on Wells since the second she saw him on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Of their interaction, Wells told the publication: “The internet—it’s amazing. I’m amazed how smart the internet is. Because I just assume everyone on Twitter is an idiot, and then I’m like, ‘Wow!'”

But social media flirting didn’t immediately turn into a relationship IRL. At the time, Wells, host of Your Favorite Thing podcast with Brandi Cyrus (Miley’s sister), was living in Nashville, and Sarah, who most notably starred in Modern Family, was in Los Angeles.

October 29, 2017: Things got ~serious~ with a couples Halloween costume.

The couple first sparked rumors around Halloween when Sarah posted an Instagram of their “couples” costume, based on the Netflix show Stranger Things (Sarah dressed as Dustin Henderson and Wells went as Eleven).

A month later, in November 2017, they confirmed their romance to E! News.

Check out this vid detailing exactly how the cute duo became Instagram official:

January 2018: Sarah told Jimmy Kimmel how she and Wells connected.

Sarah went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and shared exactly how their relationship progressed from Twitter flirtation to IRL dating.

The actress shared: “Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide Into the DMs’? That. He slid into my DMs.” The bold move worked. “I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive, but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that.”

August 2018: Sarah and Wells moved in together.

After nearly a year of dating, Wells relocated from Nashville to Los Angeles to be with Sarah.

Apparently, that was a smart move (see what I did there?). “He’s more anal and cleaner than I am,” Sarah said in an interview shortly after they moved in together. “So, it’s great for me.”

December 2018: Wells called Sarah a “real-life” Wonder Woman amid health issues.

Sarah has been super open about her health battles with kidney dysplasia, including multiple surgeries and two separate kidney transplants. Wells has been by her side through it all.

He told US Weekly: “Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine, having to do it all over again. This time keeping it quiet while you recovered, all while trolls on the internet judged you for your appearance. Oh, and throw in filming the funniest show on TV and executive producing and starring in a movie … and never breaking down. Never losing it. I know Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman on film, but Sarah is the real-life version.”

July 16, 2019: Wells and Sarah announced their engagement on Instagram.

Perhaps inspired by all the love on Bachelor in Paradise, Wells popped the question on the beach during a vacation in Fiji. Both fiancés shared the good news on their respective Instagram accounts, and tbh, their captions couldn’t be cuter.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams,” Sarah wrote, referencing a line from the #iconic ’90s film It Takes Two (starring Mary-Kate and Ashley, just in case you forgot).

Not to be outdone, Wells said, “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever. 🎶- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors.”

October 27, 2019: They threw a themed engagement party with all their friends.

Sarah and Wells celebrated their engagement with tacos, tequila, and all their star friends. Insatiable star Debby Ryan, Pretty Little Liars star Chloe Bridges, several of Sarah’s Modern Family co-stars, and many more attended the fancy fiesta.

November 2019: Sarah and Wells traveled to France.

Sarah shared all the adorable snaps from Bordeaux and Paris, proving Wells has honed his #Instagramhusband skills during their engagement.

Of course, Wells got out from behind the camera for more hilarious couples pics, and even better banter in the comments. Wells commented: “I’m having mimosas watching football in the living room right now, come downstairs and have 7 with me.”

March 2020: Quarantine Couple Goals

On March 27, Sarah posted a sweet video on Instagram with Wells answering tons of questions about their relationship in the viral #coupleschallenge. Fans learned that Wells initiated their first kiss, and that Sarah is more stubborn.

“The very poor man’s @jlo & @arod 💍,” she captioned the post, an ode to the engaged celeb couple that inspired Sarah and Wells to do the video, too.

Sarah also used an electric razor to give Wells a haircut that was documented on the couple’s Instagram Stories, which turned out pretty well even though Sarah had never attempted to cut a guy’s hair before.

“She did a pretty good job,” he said after she finished.

April 2020: Sarah opened up about their love story with Cosmopolitan.

The May 2020 cover star of Cosmo, Sarah shared with the publication more details about how their relationship began. She revealed that they went on all of two dates before she had to undergo her second kidney transplant, but Wells flew from Nashville to L.A. to see her on weekends while she was in recovery, even though all her family was there. And she says a month into dating, they told each other they were falling in love.

“I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend,” she said. “I’m impatient.”

August 2020: They postponed their wedding date.

Sarah and Wells were pretty hush-hush about their original wedding plans, but later shared that they were originally supposed to get married on Aug. 20, 2020. They ended up marking the occasion with an all-white photo shoot instead.

“A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today,” Sarah wrote in an Instagram post. “Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back.”

“It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends — all of us got tested — our family, our best man, maid of honor,” Sarah said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2020, per People. “I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun!”

August 2021: They postponed their wedding date again.

Wells later told Us Weekly that their second August 2021 wedding date got postponed again. “Wedding update—nothing!” he said. “We’ve had this thing postponed twice and honestly, I don’t know if I can take a third one. So just pray for us, please.”

October 2021: They celebrated four years together.

Sarah marked their special four year anniversary with a sweet tribute post.

“Four years of love, travel, laughter, and trust. You’re my world and beyond,” she wrote in the caption. “One day we’ll get married… and I CAN NOT WAIT for that day. But for now… posing with canned seltzers is more than enough 😂.”

She continued, “I’m so grateful to be able to call you my life partner and best friend. I love you +1 anything you say @wellsadams I am the luckiest ❤️ *cue Ben Folds*.”

June 2022: Sarah had her bridal shower.

Sarah shared on Instagram that she was pretty excited to have finally reached this milestone en route to the altar: “Sooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday!” Hyland shared via her Instagram Story, per Us Weekly.

She dropped a few pics in her IG Stories from the event, including some of Vanessa Hudgens and singer GG Magree. “They’re iconic,” she wrote over a group shot.

July 2022: Sarah had an epic bachelorette party.

Sarah had a bachelorette party that looked all kinds of awesome. She dropped pics on Instagram of herself and her buddies having the best time.

“Bachelorette Trip of my dreams 💕,” she said. “I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other. You all are MAGIC ✨.”

Of course, Wells also had a bachelor party around the same time:

August 2022: They finally got married.

Sarah and Wells finally tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony on Aug. 20 at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif., a source told People.

Famous friends who snagged an invite included Sarah’s Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, on-screen sister Ariel Winter and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. While details of the wedding are scarce, Sofía blessed the Internet by sharing a few snapshots on Instagram from the event.

Last month, Sarah told People that she was “really excited to be able to — on paper, officially— start our family.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

