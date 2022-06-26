Sarah Huckabee Sanders Vows A ‘Kid’ In The Womb Will Be As Safe As Those In Classrooms

(Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders vowed in a recent speech that she would “make sure” that a “kid” in the womb is as safe as those in a classroom.

She made the jaw-dropping comment in her victory address last month when she won the GOP primary, the same day 19 children and two teachers were shot dead by a gunman — in a classroom — at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

She even referred to the shootings, calling the horrific crime a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is.”

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

There have already been 27 school shootings in the U.S. so far this year alone (and 250 mass shootings across America in 2022).

Some of the worst mass shootings in American history have occurred in Sanders’ safety zone, including the 26 (20 of them first-graders) killed in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, and the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida four years ago.

Guns are the leading cause of death of children and teens in the U.S. As of Sunday, at least 808 children and teens in the U.S. were killed by guns this year, with an additional 2,017 injured by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Sanders is a major advocate for guns.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Twitter critics were gobsmacked.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

