Sarah Huckabee Sanders rips Biden’s ‘woke fantasies’ in GOP State of the Union rebuttal

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered a scathing rebuke of “the radical left’s America” during the GOP rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Sanders, who served as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, attacked what she called the Biden administration’s “woke fantasies” and what she called its worship of “false idols” in her blistering remarks.

“In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country,” Sanders said Tuesday night.

“The Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day,” Sanders said.

“Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight.”





Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the GOP’s response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. AP

“Every day, we are told that we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags and worship their false idols – all while big government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is: your freedom of speech,” she added, an apparent reference to the bombshell Twitter Files reports late last year that detailed the FBI’s successful bid to influence Twitter to censor The Post’s explosive 2020 report on the Hunter Biden laptop.

She went on to offer a GOP vision of the country with “strong families” and “safe communities.”

“Republicans believe in an America where strong families thrive is safe communities; where jobs are abundant and paychecks are rising; where the freedom our veterans shed their blood to defend is the birthright of every man, woman and child,” she said.

Sanders became the youngest governor in the country, at 40, after her November victory over Chris Jones in Arkansas, which offered a youthful contrast to the 80-year-old president who delivered the State of the Union.





“Unity” was a major theme of President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union speech. AP

She is the daughter of former Arkansas governor and failed presidential candidate Mike Huckabee.

Her ex-boss, former President Donald Trump, 76, is also expected to provide his own rebuttal to Biden’s remarks. Sanders has so far declined to say whether she will back Trump’s 2024 White House bid.