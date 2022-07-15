Sara Rue Signs With Alchemy Entertainment – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: B Positive alumna Sara Rue has signed with Alchemy Entertainment for management.

Rue is coming off her series regular role as Julia in Chuck Lorre’s CBS comedy series B Positive and recently reprised her recurring role opposite Nathan Fillion in The Rookie. She also starred opposite Neil Patrick Harris in season two of the Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events. A comedy veteran, Rue previously appeared in three other Chuck Lorre comedies, The Big Bang Theory, Two & A Half Men and Mom, along with NBC’s Will & Grace, ABC’s American Housewife, CBS’ Rules of Engagement and the Fox series Bones.

She starred alongside Lily Tomlin and Reba McEntire in the ABC comedy Malibu Country and opposite Michael Rosenbaum in TV Land’s Impastor, and in an episode of the Will Ferrell and Adam McKay series Drunk History. She is maybe best known for her starring roles in the ABC comedy Less Than Perfect and Disney’s Popular.

On the feature side, Rue has starred in Michael Bay’s Pearl Harbor, the teen comedy Can’t Hardly Wait for Columbia Pictures and Gore Verbinski’s horror film The Ring for DreamWorks.

She continues to be repped by APA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.