Sara Putt confirmed as new Bafta Chair, will replace Krishnendu Majumdar who departs role in 2023 after three-year term – The Hamden Journal

Leading UK agent Sara Putt has been selected as the new chair of Bafta.

Putt, who is currently Deputy Chair of the body, was selected as Chair Designate earlier this summer, with the appointment communicated to the members at the time. The body has confirmed her position will be ratified at the Bafta AGM next June.

She will replace producer Krishnendu Majumdar who is due to step down as chair in 2023, following the end of his three-year term.

Putt Sara is the founding head of leading UK independent talent agency Sara Putt Associates which specializes in representing behind-the-camera talent from producers and directors, to heads of department and crew.

As well as being Bafta’s Deputy Chair, she is also on the BAFTA TV Committee as well as the Learning, Inclusion and Talent Committee which she chaired from 2014-2020.

In addition to being a BAFTA Trustee, Sara is also a Trustee of the Film and TV Charity, Deputy Chair of WFTV and sits on the Board of the British Film Commission.

Sara has also produced a number of short films including the BAFTA-nominated work Tattoo.

Producer Majumdar was named chair of the British Academy in June 2020. He was the first person of color to hold the role in the body’s 73-year history. He succeeded producer Pippa Harris.

In July, the BAFTA former Sky Studios executive Jane Millichip as its new CEO, replacing its long-time Amanda Berry, who also leaves in 2023 after 25 years at the organisation.