Santos gets in Twitter spat after late-night comedy shows mock him

What a drag it is being made fun of.

Lying Long Island Rep. George Santos had his feathered boa ruffled as the butt of jokes on late-night comedy shows — leading him to get into a ​Twitter ​spat with “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” champion Trixie Mattel​​.

“Saturday Night Live” mocked the freshman Republican lawmaker in its cold open, with Bowen Yang depicting Santos as a red dress-wearing ​drag queen reporting from the sidelines of a NFL playoff game.

A day earlier, Jon Lovitz​, who played “pathological liar” Tommy Flanagan on “SNL,”​ appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” ​and impersonated Santos down to his thick black glasses, khakis, blue sweater and outrageous fibs.

​”​I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far. Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing — for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up,”​ Santos groused on Twitter Monday night. ​​

Mattel, the winner of season three of “RuPaul’s Drag​ Race All Stars,” strutted to Lovitz’s defense. ​





Rep. George Santos allegedly dressed as drag queen “Kitara Ravache.”





Rep. George Santos got into a Twitter squabble with drag queen Trixie Mattel. Getty Images

“Maybe the source material was weak,” Mattel posted in response. ​​

Santos, who has come under fire for wholesale fabrications about his work history, his family background, his education and his religious affiliation, shot back: “Clearly you know all about weak acting skills​.​”

Mattel then used Santos’ comments denying that he was a drag queen to needle the congressman.

“I am not an actor! I was young and I had fun at a festival!,” Mattel said, turning Santos’ response to reporters at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday against him. ​​





Jon Lovitz impersonating Rep. George Santos on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image





Rep. George Santos in the House chamber on Jan. 6. AP

“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life,” ​Santos said in his first public comments since allegations surfaced that he performed ​as a Rio drag queen named “Kitara​ Ravache.”

Lovitz ​also dressed down Santos for his lying ways.

“Finally!!!” Lovitz said on Twitter. “You’re honest about something!!!”

A short while later, Lovitz returned to take another shot at the prevaricating pol.

“Thanks the review and advice! You’re right! I do need to step my game up! My pathological liar character can’t hold a candle to you! Loved your ‘Jew-ish’ joke. One of my favorites I do all the time!,” the funnyman said.

SNL’s Bowen Yang playing Rep. George Santos as “Kitara Ravache.”

In his “Tonight Show” appearance, Lovitz told Fallon that he was in town to pick up his Nobel Peace Prize and to play a couple of dates at Madison Square Garden.

“I’ll be singing all my hit songs, ‘Piano Man,’ ‘Hey, Jude,’ ‘Happy Birthday,’” he joked.