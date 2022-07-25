‘Santa Evita’ tells story of Eva Perón’s corpse, Beyoncé releases 7th solo album, ‘The Gilded Age’ hits home entertainment

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for July 18-24, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Santa Evita tells the unbelievable story of Eva Perón

Salma Hayek executive produced this Hulu series that’s based on the 1995 novel of the same name, written by late Argentine journalist Tomas Eloy Martinez. While fictional, much is based on fact, too, like that even though Argentina’s beloved then-first lady died in 1952 at 33, her story continued since her. body wasn’t immediately buried. When her husband was overthrown by military leaders three years after her death, they confiscated her body and it was moved again and again before it was finally buried. Another complication: Her embalmer made multiple replicas of her body, which so looked like the original that even he was uncertain which one was actually her. As Hayek has explained, the show also digs into four other time periods, including Perón’s youth and long after she’s gone, when a journalist begins digging into exactly what happened to her corpse. — Raechal Shewfelt

Santa Evita is premieres Tuesday, July 26 on Hulu.

STREAM IT: Superbad‘s McLovin graduates to guidance counselor status in Honor Society

Teenagers… they grow up so fast. Just 15 short years ago, Christopher Mintz-Plasse became the poster child for fake IDs as Superbad‘s breakout scene-stealer, McLovin. Now the 33-year-old actor is advising other high schoolers on their futures in Honor Society, a new comedy that premieres on Paramount+ on July 29. Mintz-Plasse plays a kooky guidance counselor whose recommendation carries huge weight with the Ivy League school that Grade A student, Honor (Angourie Rice), hopes to attend. But she’s got some stiff competition in the form of Michael (Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo), who also has grand college dreams. Honor takes it upon herself to knock Michael out of the running, but it goes without saying that sparks fly between this odd couple. Just don’t ask Counselor McLovin to buy the drinks for the after-prom party. — Ethan Alter

Honor Society premieres Friday, July 29 on Paramount+.

STREAM IT: Zoey Deutch is A-OK in the social media era satire Not Okay

Talk about your influencers. Zoey Deutch stars as a would-be Instagram star in Quinn Shephard’s sophomore feature, which views our current social media age through a jaundiced lens. Looking to expand her online footprint, Danni Sanders (Deutch) manufactures a trip to Paris for a writer’s retreat without leaving her apartment. But when real tragedy strikes in the form of a terrorist attack on French soil, Danni has to maintain the illusion that she’s a survivor of trauma — and discovers a whole new fanbase in the process. A cross between Election and The Social Network, Not Okay takes a sharp turn into more serious territory in its third act, but the satirical send-up of Insta-celebrities feels spot-on. This exclusive clip features Danni using all the digital tools at her disposal to fake it until she makes it. — E.A.

Not Okay premieres Friday, July 29 on Hulu.

WATCH IT: HBO’s lavish period drama The Gilded Age sparkles on DVD

Downton Abbey mastermind Julian Fellowes imports his flair for gloriously goofy period soap opera from England to America for HBO’s addictive 19th century drama, The Gilded Age. Set in New York City at the height of the eponymous era of conspicuous consumption, the show follows a pair of Old Money and New Money families — plus their assorted servants — as they confront a wealth of conflicts, from snooty society papers to would-be lovers who might have dastardly ulterior motives. All 9 episodes of the show’s freshman year are newly available on DVD, alongside a bevy of featurettes. This exclusive clip from one of the making-of docs introduces viewers to Peggy Scott and the world of the Black elite that existed in the shadow of the Gilded Age. — E.A.

The Gilded Age will be available Tuesday, July 26 on DVD at most major retailers, including Amazon.

HEAR IT: The Beyoncé renaissance is upon us once more

Beyoncé Knowles has hardly been idle since 2016 — she’s played “Beychella” and released the accompanying concert film Homecoming; recorded the joint album Everything Is Love with her husband Jay-Z; and released the Lion King companion soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift and visual album Black Is King, among other ventures. But incredibly, 2016 was the last year that she put out an official solo LP, the surprise release Lemonade. This time, the Beyhive has been given a bit more notice, with the Queen B’s seventh album Renaissance dropping July 29, about six weeks after Beyoncé’s announcement. While the record is said to span everything from pop to country, the lead single that came out several weeks ago, “Break My Soul,” boasts a strong ‘90s house music influence. It’s Bey’s clubbiest banger in years — co-produced by her “Single Ladies” collaborators Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, featuring New Orleans bounce diva Big Freedia, and sampling Robin S.’s 1993 house classic “Show Me Love.” Among the other dancetastic collaborators featured on the track listing that Beyoncé posted to social media are Drake, the Neptunes, Skrillex, Nile Rodgers, Raphael Saadiq, Honey Dijon, Odd Future’s Syd, Hit-Boy and Giorgio Moroder. — Lyndsey Parker

Renaissance by Beyoncé is available Friday, July 29 to download/stream on .

PLAY IT: Star Wars and The Great British Baking show are two board game tastes that taste great together

The Great British Baking Show: The Game (Photo: Courtesy of Ravensburger)

Can you smell what Ravensburger is… baking? The beloved U.K. reality series The Great British Baking Show gets a tabletop edition that’s a true treat for fans. The fast-paced game tasks 2 to 4 bakers with recreating recipes ranging from Jammy Dodgers to Lava Cake on their Bake deck, assembling the right cards as quickly as they can. Rack up enough points to be declared the Star Baker, while avoiding ending up with a Soggy Bottom. The board game giant is also expanding its Villainous franchise to George Lucas’s far, far away galaxy with Power of the Dark Side, where you can play as an iconic Star Wars villain — including Darth Vader and his grandson, Kylo Ren — and foil the efforts of those pesky Rebels and Resistance fighters to spoil your evil schemes. Don’t be like that killjoy Luke: Just join the Dark Side already! — E.A.

The Great British Baking Show: The Game and Star Wars: Villainous (Power of the Dark Side) are available Sunday, July 31 at Target.

HEAR IT: Amanda Shires takes it like Amanda

As singer-songwriter, activist, Highwomen supergroup member and John Prine protégé Amanda Shires reaches a milestone birthday, she releases her most personal album yet, Take It Like a Man. “I want people to know that it’s OK to be a 40-year-old woman and be more than just a character in somebody else’s life,” she explains in a statement. No aspect of her life, including her marriage to fellow Americana artist Jason Isbell, goes unexamined — and the result is a stunning and important piece of work. — L.P.

Take It Like a Man by Amanda Shires is available Friday, July 29 to download/stream on .

STREAM IT: Street Food: USA comes with a helping of culture

As many food shows as there are, we can always use another good one. Here, the creators of Chef’s Table, who have previously brought audiences editions of the same show from Asia and Latin America, are serving up a look at some of the more casual — and most delicious — eats on the streets of this country. They’ll make stops in Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Miami, Portland and Oahu to visit the chefs, yes, but also the people devouring the dishes. The trailer teases that viewers will watch food porn, of course, but also some especially touching stories this go round, as those who create the deliciousness share the ways that they’ve been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. — R.S.

Street Food: USA is available Tuesday, July 26 on Netflix.

HEAR IT: Maggie Rogers builds upon her past life

Surrender, the much-anticipated follow-up to Maggie Rogers’s 2019 debut Heard It in a Past Life, finds the Best New Artist Grammy nominee and Pharrell Williams protégé getting darker, grungier and more experimental, expanding her sonic palette with layered synthesizers, heavy guitar and percussive elements; the result is a sound that Rogers has described as “feral joy.” We have a feeling there will be more Grammy nominations in this gifted singer-songwriter’s future. — L.P.

Surrender by Maggie Rogers is available Friday, July 29 to download/stream on .

PLAY IT: Take Playmobil’s Knight Rider playset for a spin ahead of the show’s 40th anniversary

Playmobil’s Knight Rider set brings the classic TV car to life. (Photo: Courtesy of Playmobil)

Forty years ago, Knight Rider made a generation of kids believe that they could drive… a talking car. David Hasselhoff may have been the human face of the 1982 action series, but the real star was KITT, the A.I. enabled automobile (voiced by William Daniels) that helps the Hoff fight evil. In honor of the show’s anniversary, Playmobil immortalizes KITT in plastic form with a fun to assemble 53-piece set that includes electronic sounds and lights, plus classic quotes from the show. — E.A.

Playmobil’s Knight Rider playset is now available at the Playmobil official site.