Sandy Hook families settle with Remington over school massacre

Families of Sandy Hook victims reached a $73 million settlement Tuesday in their lawsuit against Remington Arms, manufacturer of the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle used to kill 20 kids and 6 staff members in the 2012 massacre.

The nine families brought a class-action suit in 2014 against Remington Arms, which made the weapon used in the mass shooting claiming the gun-maker sought to sell the military-grade weapon to the mentally ill.

Remington had offered the families a $33 million settlement in July 2021, about $3.7 million per family, less than half of what will be ultimately doled out.

“Today is not about honoring our son Benjamin. Today is about how and why Ben died,” Francine Wheeler, mother to 6-year-old Ben who was killed in the massacre, said. “It is about what is right and what is wrong. Our legal system has given us some justice today, but David and I will never have true justice. True justice would be our fifteen-year-old healthy and here with us.”

Nine families brought a class-action suit in 2014 against Remington Arms Douglas Healey

Sandy Hook families have reached a settlement with Remington over the 2012 school massacre. AP

Josh Koskoff, a lawyer for victims, said Tuesday that the suit was just as much about greed as it was guns.

The lawyer said the settlement “should serve as a wake up call not only to the gun industry, but also the insurance and banking companies that prop it up.”

“For the gun industry, it’s time to stop recklessly marketing all guns to all people for all uses and instead ask how marketing can lower risk rather than court it,” Koskoff said.

Police lead a line of children from the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. on Friday, Dec. 14, 2012. AP

Remington declared bankruptcy for the second time in 2020 and has maintained that gunman Adam Lanza was solely responsible for the horrific tragedy. The company was apparently drowning in debt from legal fees.

Lawyers representing the families lambasted Remington in court filings last year for playing dirty in the drawn-out suit, saying the company flooded them with a mass of pretrial data that contained tens of thousands of “random” images — including bizarre cartoons based on the “Despicable Me” franchise.

“Having repeatedly represented to the (families) and this court that it was devoting extensive resources to making what it described as ‘substantial’ document productions … Remington has instead made the plaintiffs wait years to receive cartoon images, gender reveal videos, and duplicate copies of catalogues,” a complaint filed by the plaintiffs in Connecticut Superior Court said.

Adam Lanza AP

“There is no possible reasonable explanation for this conduct,” the complaint said, adding that of the 46,000 pages Remington sent, fewer than 15 percent pertained to the suit.

Remington also subpoenaed the report cards, attendance records, and disciplinary records of five kids killed in the shooting, according to September 2021 court docs.

“There is no conceivable way that these [records] will assist Remington in its defense, and the plaintiffs do not understand why Remington would invade the families’ privacy with such a request,” lawyers of the victims wrote in a filing.

With Post wires