Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist says she’s ‘proud’ to harass families of children who were killed in mass shootings

Participants representing victims of gun violence attend a vigil to mark the 5th anniversary of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, at Rutgers Presbyterian Church, December 14, 2017 in New York CityDrew Angerer/Getty Images

Kelley Watt, under the username “gr8mom,” sends harassing messages to the families of shooting victims.

She believes mass shootings are false flag attacks and told author Elizabeth Williamson she was “proud” of her actions.

Watt’s full interview with Williamson was featured in the book “Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth.”

“Prove to the world you’ve lost your son,” Kelley Watt wrote, under the username “gr8mom,” to Lenny Pozner, whose six-year-old, Noah, was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.

A suburban Tulsa grandmother of two, Watt has spent the greater part of the last decade “researching” mass shooting incidents — which she considers false flag operations intended to push gun control legislation through the United States government, despite the fact that no significant legislation has been passed in response to such shootings.

Her “research” involves sending harassing messages to surviving family members of people who have died in mass shootings, including the attack at Sandy Hook elementary school that left 20 first-grade students and six adults dead.

“I just had a strong sense that this didn’t happen,” she said. “Too many of those parents just rub me the wrong way.”

Watt shared her story with Elizabeth Williamson for the recently released book “Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth,” and told the author she was “proud” of what she has done and continues to do.

She explained that she spends hours trying to prove her baseless claims about Sandy Hook. Some of her theories include: that the photos of the shooter’s bedroom were too barren to have a teenager living in it; that Chris and Lynn McDonnell – whose seven-year-old, Grace, was killed in the shooting – didn’t cry enough for parents who had just lost a daughter; and that other parents were “too old to have kids that age.”

But nothing, not even proof that she’s wrong, has yet dissuaded Watt from her theories, which are in line with those pushed by the likes of InfoWars host Alex Jones — who was found liable in at least four defamation cases for spreading lies that the Sandy Hook shooting was a “hoax.”

Story continues

For example, Watt spent several years trying to prove that no company had been contracted to clean the elementary school crime scene. When presented with the name of the business and police report, was momentarily silent before casting further doubt on the evidence.

“I haven’t seen that document,” Watt said. “But where are the receipts?”

Moving the goalposts of an argument in this way is a common tactic among conspiracy theorists, who are often driven by the feelings of superiority and specialness that they know something other people don’t.

Watt’s daughter, Madison, said she doesn’t have much hope for changing her mother’s mind. The conspiracy-mongering has led, at least in part, to the dissolution of Watt’s marriage and contributed to tense relationships with her children. The stakes of acknowledging that she is wrong now after she has lost so much, are too great, according to her daughter.

“There’s a great deal of narcissism in this idea that ‘everyone’s got it wrong and we’re in this select group of people that knows.’ It would explode her own persona to allow any doubt to come in,” Madison said of her mother’s progressively more extreme theories.

“Her whole identity has been built on this for so many years. She’s invested so much.”

Read the original article on Insider