Sanders, AOC, Buttigieg among top 10 Democratic 2024 hopefuls: report

Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared for the first time on a Washington Post ranking of potential Democratic presidential hopefuls — that also showed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pulling ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in the No. 2 slot behind President Biden.

Progressive lightning rod Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remained at No. 10 in the newspaper’s survey of possible contenders in the 2024 election, as California Gov. Gavin Newsom jumped two spots to No. 7 right behind Sanders, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer debuted on the list at No. 8.

Biden wasn’t included in the rankings compiled in December 2021 because of speculation at the time that he would be a one-term president and because polls showed that Democratic-leaning voters narrowly preferred “someone not named Biden on the ballot in 2024.”

But the Washington Post began including Biden’s name to the list in its April rankings and in the most recent survey.​

“​The reason: There might come a time when the incumbent president isn’t the most likely nominee the next time around, for whatever reason. And his own 2024 maneuverings were suddenly very much worth evaluating in real time​,” the newspaper said.

In spite of his plummeting approval numbers, President Joe Biden topped off The Wasington Post’s rankings of presidential candidates in 2024. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was ranked last on the list of The Washington Post’s likely 2024 presidential candidates. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar previously ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The report pointed out that the only way Biden, 79, motivates Democrats is if Donald Trump or another Republican the base dislikes is the GOP’s nominee.

“Even then, it seems a pretty big gamble to put up someone Democratic voters are so lukewarm on​,” it said, referring to Biden’s tanking job approval numbers, even among members of his own party.

On Harris, the newspaper said the vice president’s image has been linked to Biden’s, along with their plummeting poll numbers.​​

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been vocal on the regulation of cryptocurrency trading. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders previously lost to Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, respectively, in the 2020 and 2016 Democratic presidential primaries. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“But the way things are going right now, she would need to somehow differentiate herself. And that’s not an easy trick when you’ve still got your day job​,” the report said.

Noting that Sanders, 80, landed at No. 6 after being absent from April’s list, the report said that shortly after that survey, his campaign put out a memo stating that the independent from Vermont might mount a bid if Biden doesn’t.

“After the memo went public, Politico reported that Sanders himself had approved it,” the Washington Post said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faces reelection this fall. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Democrat insiders believe California Gov. Gavin Newsom is mulling a presidential bid in 2024. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Speaking of Ocasio-Cortez, the newspaper said that while most Democrats have said they will defer to Biden about launching a primary bid, the New York congresswoman hasn’t.

“Ocasio-Cortez, of course, is very young. And we shouldn’t necessarily take this is posturing for a run; she also has an interest in assuring Biden caters to her wing of the party, after all,” the newspaper said.​

It also pointed out how Buttigieg “continues to carve out a potentially attractive space in Democratic politics,” referring to his appearances on Fox News to dispute conservative talking points in a “calm and steady manner.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg insists the Biden administration is working to address a lingering shortage of airline pilots causing thousands of canceled flights. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The Washington Post argues Vice President Kamala Harris would have trouble appealing to voters. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Like Newsom, the report said, “if Democrats are putting a premium on the ability to drive a message against Republicans — a not-insignificant consideration in modern politics — Buttigieg makes a lot of sense.”

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who also ran in 2020, placed at No. 5 and No. 4, respectively, trading places with each other from April’s rankings.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper fell in the recent list, going from No. 6 to No. 9 in the survey from three months ago, and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown disappeared from the group.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is seen as a dark horse candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

The newspaper said that ​if Whitmer wins her reelection race this fall, “she’ll likely vault up this list.”

It also noted that Newsom has been gaining national​ attention with his attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his criticisms of Democrats.

“​We still don’t know that a former San Francisco mayor is really what Democrats are looking for, but it’s as evident as ever that Newsom is building toward something, no matter how much he downplays it​,” the report said.