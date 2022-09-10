‘Sanctuary’ First Look With Margaret Qualley & Christopher Abbott – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott are the leads of the Zachary Wigon film Sanctuary set to premiere on September 11 at the Toronto Film Festival. Ahead of the film’s release, The Hamden Journal has an exclusive first look where the main characters are seen engaging in a “battle of wills.” Watch the clip below!

Sanctuary revolves around a dominatrix (Qualley) and her wealthy client (Abbott) engaging in a battle of wills inside a luxury hotel suite after he tries to end their relationship. Over the course of one emotionally fraught night, the balance of power swings back and forth as each seeks to gain the upper hand. Is he hopelessly overmatched? Or is her wildly unpredictable behavior all part of an elaborate game?

The film was directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Wigon (The Heart Machine) and written by Micah Bloomberg. Sanctuary is a sexy and sophisticated psychological thriller about the quest for power and control, and the roles we play in our most intimate relationships.

The film is seeking distribution and does not have a release date yet, UTA and Charades are handling sales. Sanctuary is a Rumble Films Production, in association with Charades, Mosaic Films and Hype Film.

Sanctuary’s producers are David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films (Whiplash, Nightcrawler) with Ilya Stewart of Hype Studios and Pavel Burian of Mosaic Films. Executive producers include Carole Baraton, Elizaveta Chalenko, Yohann Comte, Maxim Dashkin, Pierre Mazars, as well as Margaret Qualley and screenwriter Micah Bloomberg.

Watch the first look clip of Sanctuary below.