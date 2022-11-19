San Joaquin sheriff asks public’s help finding Hells Angel suspected in fatal beating

Detectives asked for the public’s help in finding a Hells Angels member suspected in a fatal beating in the Clements area.

Jason Blasingame, 36, is one of three men accused in the May 1 murder of Steven Buchan, 45, outside a bar, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said. The other two — Lloyd Strack, 43, and Aaron Davis, 39 — are already in custody.

“The third and final suspect is still outstanding, and we would like to have him join Strack and Davis in the San Joaquin County Jail,” a Thursday post on the sheriff’s Facebook page said.

The post described Blasingame and Strack as “full-patch” members of the Stockton chapter of the motorcycle club. It added that detectives believe the fugitive “is actively being hidden from us by his associates.”

Jason Blasingame, 36, is wanted on suspicion of murdering Steven Buchan on May 1, 2022, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Nov. 17.

The post said Buchan was beaten in the early morning and left to die. Clements is along Highway 88 about 12 miles northeast of Stockton.

The post said the victim “did not have any ties to the outlaw motorcycle community, and we believe he was beaten to death for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Jail records as of Saturday show that Strack was booked May 31 and will next appear in Superior Court on Nov. 28. Davis was booked Sept. 13 and has a court date of Dec. 28. Both men are being held without bail.

The public can leave anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers, 209-468-4425 or stocktoncrimestoppers.org. The program offers rewards of up to $10,000.