San Francisco Muni bus hijacked, suspect Rickey Dancy allegedly hits 10 vehicles

A man in California went on a destructive joyride when he hijacked a city bus and attacked its driver during Thanksgiving weekend.

A video obtained by Kron4 shows the erratic driver speed through the streets and swerve into opposite lanes before coming to a rest on Friday night.

The suspect was identified as Rickey Rene Dancy, 34, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

San Francisco police allege Dancy, 34, hit approximately 10 vehicles in the nearly two-mile-long “commute” through the city’s Mission District, one of San Francisco’s oldest neighborhoods.

No passengers were on board the MUNI bus at the time of the incident.

Dancy was booked in a San Francisco County jail and slapped with about 17 charges including felony carjacking, felony evading an officer with willful disregard, and felony DUI causing injury.

The bus driver was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

No bond has been set for Dancy as of early Sunday morning with no court date set. A motive has not been given for the hijacking.

The Muni Transportation Agency oversees San Francisco’s transit, streets, and taxis.