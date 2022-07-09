San Francisco kids confront homeless druggies after school: video

Children in San Francisco who were being escorted off a school bus can be seen having to negotiate their way through a crowd of homeless people living in squalor on a nearby sidewalk, a video posted to Twitter shows.

“Bye kids, go get home safe, OK?” says a man wearing a camouflage-colored jersey as he appears to usher them off the bus before panning the camera to show a sidewalk filled with many people who appear to be drug addicts nodding off amid filth.

“These little kids gotta walk through this s**t,” the man says at the end of the video. “It’s crazy.”

Last week, San Francisco implemented a six-month, $3 million program that will see community workers rather than police respond to low-level emergency calls about the homeless.

But many on Twitter, where the video has been viewed at least 40,000 times, don’t hold out much hope that the city will improve anytime soon.

“This is exactly what politicians like @SenBlumenthal @ChrisMurphyCT @SpeakerPelosi @tedlieu @RepSwalwell want,” wrote Twitter user Connecticut Mises Caucus. “A broke country while they get to become filthy rich. They send billions of dollars to foreign countries so they can get kick backs while our country rots.”

Many worried about the children.

“Now ask yourself this question would you want your children to walk through this squalor just to get home from school?” said Twitter user Ricci Wynne who posted the video that was picked up by the popular Libs of TikTok account.

“These children were getting off the 14 transit line in San Francisco at 8th and Mission. This is no back alley, this is a main artery in our city that has been hijacked by drug dealers and now it is pure filth,” Ricci Wynne wrote.