San Francisco DJ Jeffrey “JV” Vandergrift Confirmed Dead – The Hamden Journal

Jeffrey Vandergrift, a longtime and beloved San Francisco radio host and disc jockey known as DJ JV, has been confirmed dead after going missing last month.

A body found yesterday in San Francisco Bay near Pier 39 has been identified by the medical examiner as the 55-year-old Vandergrift. Police do not suspect foul play.

A statement released by radio station Wild 94.9 today reads, “With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV. We are devastated to know that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Since Vandergrift was last seen alive on Feb. 23, the search for him captivated San Franciscans, especially the fanbase he built over a three-decade radio career.

Earlier this month, his wife Natasha Vandergrift tweeted a statement expressing gratitude to i-HeartRadio and its listeners while confirming that “personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back.”

“I tell you this with incredible pain and sadness in my heart,” she wrote.

The radio host went public last year with a diagnosis of Lyme disease and the toll it took on his health, including persistent brain fog. He spoke openly about dealing with depression and suicidal ideation, and said that his illness had gone undiagnosed for a long period before the Lyme confirmation.

In her message of thanks earlier this month, Natasha Vandergrift wrote, “The amount of compassion for the physical torture JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with difficult life circumstances or uncomfortable thoughts and emotions call or text 988 to reach the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.