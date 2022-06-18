San Francisco Airport stabbing leaves 3 travelers injured

A stabbing at the San Francisco International Airport left three passengers with minor injuries Friday.

A knife-wielding suspect attacked the trio in the pre-security section of the airport’s international terminal around 6 p.m., according to KNTV.

The unidentified attacker was nabbed by cops and the victims received treatments for cuts and scrapes, the NBC affiliate reported.

Despite being attacked, the victims were able to “continue on their travels,” an airport spokesman said, according to KNTV reporter Ian Cull.