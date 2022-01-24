The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams face off in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Los Angeles is -180 on the money line in the game, which will be played at SoFi Stadim in Los Angeles.

San Francisco is +145.

The over/under for the game is set at 46.5 points.

The 49ers went 10-7 in the regular season and advanced to the NFC Championship with victories over the Dallas Cowboys (23-17) and Green Bay Packers (13-10).

The Rams went 12-5 and beat the Arizona Cardinals (34-11) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30-27) to advance to this game.

The Los Angeles Rams are favored to beat the San Francisco 49ers in odds for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

San Francisco won both regular season matchups, 31-10 in Week 10 and 27-24 in overtime in Week 18.

The NFC Championship Game Sunday is scheduled to kick off at 4:40 p.m. MST and can be seen on Fox.

