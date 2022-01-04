San Francisco 49ers sign former Michigan State football CB Darqueze Dennard

The Associated Press

Jordan Poole scores 32 points off bench, Warriors beat Heat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jordan Poole spent a quarantine period in Boston doing jumping jacks, burpees, mountain climbers and anything else he could to keep his conditioning up while stuck in a hotel room. Poole scored 32 points in his new reserve role, Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and a key driving dunk with 4:34 remaining on a quiet night for Stephen Curry, and the Golden State Warriors held off the undermanned Miami Heat 115-108 on Monday night. ”It was huge, we needed all of his 32 points, and the early foul trouble with Steph it changed our rotations,” coach Steve Kerr said.