San Diego State win would be 4th biggest title game upset

The spread for Monday night’s NCAA tournament championship game is pretty high. San Diego State is a 7.5-point underdog at BetMGM.

It’s also rare for a underdog of that size in the title game to win straight up.

The NCAA tournament is popular, in part, due to big upsets. However, they’re fairly rare once the Final Four hits. First, there aren’t many huge spreads once the tournament reaches its final three games. Also, if a team is favored by as much as UConn is on Monday night, they usually handle business.

San Diego State wouldn’t be the biggest upset in a title game, but close.

The biggest upsets in title game history

According to John Ewing of BetMGM had a list of the five straight-up upsets that have happened when the point spread is 7.5 or more. This was for all Final Four games:

The 1991 Duke win and 1998 Utah win happened in the national semifinals. That leaves 1999 UConn, 1985 Villanova and 1988 Kansas as the three title game upsets at that threshold.

The 1999 UConn team was different than the other two because it was a No. 1 seed. It speaks to the respect that loaded Duke team got that it was nearly a 10-point favorite over another No. 1 seed in a title game.

The other two teams are probably a better comp for SDSU.

Can San Diego State pull off a huge upset in Monday’s championship game? (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Can SDSU pull off the upset?

The 1985 Wildcats were a No. 8 seed. The 1988 Jayhawks were a No. 6 seed. They both entered the championship game against strong No. 1 seeds; Georgetown faced Villanova and Oklahoma took on Kansas.

UConn isn’t a No. 1 seed but has played like it. They were an analytics darling despite being a No. 4 seed and have won all five tournament games by double digits, covering the spread in each one. San Diego State is a No. 5 seed, so not exactly Villanova or Kansas from decades ago, but is still in the championship game for the first time. The Mountain West had never been to an Elite Eight before the Aztecs, much less play on the final Monday of the season.

The combination of UConn’s strong play and overall computer numbers, and San Diego State being an untraditional title game participant has led to a large spread for the title game. It isn’t unprecedented for a big underdog to win straight up in the championship game, though it is rare. There are at least three teams the Aztecs can look back on for inspiration.