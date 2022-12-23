Samuel L. Jackson Swiftly Removed All X-Rated Videos From His Twitter Likes After Fans Warned Him The Public Could See

Samuel L. Jackson was trending on Twitter on Wednesday after he was caught “liking” hardcore pornography on his social media account.

As it happens, Wednesday was also his 74th birthday. But instead of fans tweeting his name as they sent out their well wishes, he went viral as they tried to warn him that his Twitter likes are public.

The Hollywood legend had favorited multiple x-rated videos on his verified account, which has 9.1 million followers.

Once this had been noticed, many people took to their own Twitter page to let Samuel know that they could see his activity.

“@SamuelLJackson hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them,” one popular tweet read. Someone else tagged the star and wrote: “We can deadass see your likes, theyre public big bro.”

One more tweeted: “Samuel L Jackson your likes are public!!! Samuel!!”

Eventually, word managed to get to the star and before long all of the posts had been unliked.

But that didn’t stop the rest of the internet from talking about it, with one person joking: “samuel l jackson liking porn on main on his 74th birthday is the funniest thing you can do when you reach that age tbh.”

Another user wrote: “Samuel L Jackson 74 liking twitter porn that’s a man with his priorities in check.”

Others even brought up an old interview with Samuel where he bizarrely proclaimed that he’s a fan of anime and manga pornography.

In the 2017 video for Wired, the actor was asked to reveal the answers to Google’s most popular questions about him, which started off pretty standard with inquiries about where he is from.

Wired

Then one of the questions was “Does Samuel L Jackson like anime?” to which he replied: “Yes I do,” before making the unprompted decision to add: “And hentai too!” as he let out a huge, bellowing laugh.

Wired

Sharing the clip to Twitter, someone wrote: “Seeing Samuel L Jackson’s likes makes more sense now.” Another user referenced the moment as they joked: “leave samuel l jackson alone. he’s my hentai-liking grandpa i never had.”

And this appeared to be the overwhelming consensus on the situation, with the majority of people defending Samuel following the exposé as they pointed out that he hadn’t done anything wrong.

“you guys suck for bullying samuel l jackson into unliking porn tweets ON HIS BIRTHDAY,” someone tweeted. Another wrote: “Yall had me thinking Samuel L Jackson died, turns out he was just caught liking porn. Let that man be a horny old man in peace!”

“Idk who needs to hear this but today is @SamuelLJackson’s birthday and if the man decides to fave some porn that’s his call,” one more wrote.

BuzzFeed News has contacted Samuel L. Jackson’s rep for comment.

