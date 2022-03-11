Samuel L. Jackson Jokingly Confirms Several Internet Rumors About Himself

The gossip is true about Samuel L. Jackson!

During Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, the actor, 73, confirmed a variety of rumors about himself that have circulated the internet.

Among the verified stories is that Jackson once beat pro golfer Tiger Woods during a round of golf, which Jackson said was a “complete accident.”

“The first time I ever played St. Andrews, they paired me with him in what was the Dunhill golf tournament,” the Star Wars star told host Jimmy Fallon, “and I was a 16, so they gave me my 16 shots. And I shot 78 because he said ‘Follow me,’ and I stayed as close to him as I could.”

Jackson said he ultimately beat Woods, now 46, “by about eight strokes.”

In terms of acting, Jackson later confirmed that he does not shoot more than three takes of a scene “if I can help it.”

The Spider-Man star told Fallon, 47, that he believes an actor needs “to have a really good explanation when you need more than three.”

When asked if directors ever ask him to “do one for fun,” Jackson said he’s been asked before, but hasn’t always obliged.

“That’s crazy because I don’t get to go to the editing room, and if they want to try something different, that means they’re going to look at that first because that’s who they are,” Jackson explained. “I don’t know, they don’t get that option.”

Fallon wrapped up the segment by asking Jackson to confirm that he “had the Star Wars prop team engrave your lightsaber with a special acronym” after

“They did that because they loved me — I didn’t ask for it,” Jackson revealed, ending with a smile.

“When the shoot was over, when they presented it to me, [and] it had ‘BMF’ on the on-off button,” the actor explained. When Fallon asked what the three letters stood for, Jackson quipped, “Bad, my friend.”

Fallon then showed a photo of the engraved lightsaber, adding “Now that’s what I’m talking about! That’s love for Samuel L. Jackson right there!”

“It was!” Jackson happily replied.