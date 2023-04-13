Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington Join ‘The Piano Lesson’ Netflix Movie – The Hamden Journal

John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) is set to star opposite Honorary Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) in The Piano Lesson — a Netflix film adaptation of August Wilson’s classic play, which will mark the feature directorial and screenwriting debut of his brother, Malcolm Washington. Pic’s starry ensemble will also include Ray Fisher (Rebel Moon), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Michael Potts (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Corey Hawkins (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor.

Virgil Williams (Mudbound) and Washington adapted the screenplay for the film, to be exec produced by Constanza Romero, Jennifer Roth and Katia Washington, which will mark the latest in a series of stage-to-screen adaptations of Wilson’s plays from producers Denzel Washington and Todd Black.

The Piano Lesson is notably part of Wilson’s famed 10-play “American Century Cycle,” also including Fences and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — titles that Oscar winner Washington and Oscar nom Black have shepherded to the screen for Paramount and Netflix, respectively. Washington directed and starred opposite Viola Davis in 2016’s Fences, after teaming with the actress on a 2010 Broadway revival of the same title, which brought them both Tonys. The film itself landed Academy Award noms for Best Picture, Actor and Adapted Screenplay, as Davis nabbed her first statuette in the category of Supporting Actress.

George C. Wolfe helmed 2011’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom from a script by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, with Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Potts, Taylour Paige, Dusan Brown, Jeremy Shamos and Jonny Coyne starring. And this film won Oscars for Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Costume Design from a total of five noms.

Jackson and Washington come to The Piano Lesson movie after wrapping up their run in a Broadway revival of the play at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, consisting of 27 previews and 124 regular performances. The production is not only the highest grossing Wilson production ever to grace Broadway, but also the highest-grossing revival of a play on the Great White Way this season.

Jackson recently led Apple’s series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and will also soon be seen in Matthew Vaughn’s Apple spy pic Argylle, the thriller The Kill Room with Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke and Joe Manganiello, Marvel projects The Marvels and Secret Invasion, and more.

An Independent Spirit Award, Golden Globe, and 2x SAG Award nominee, John David Washington has most recently been seen in films like Amsterdam, Malcolm & Marie and Tenet, after breaking out with BlacKkKlansman. He’ll next be seen in Gareth Edwards’ film True Love for 20th Century Studios and New Regency.

Best known for his turn as Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and for a prominent role in the third season of HBO’s True Detective, Fisher has most recently reteamed with Snyder for his space epic Rebel Moon, to be released by Netflix on December 22nd.

Deadwyler scored rave reviews for her BAFTA, Critics’ Choice and SAG Award nominated turn as Mamie Till — mother of Emmett — in Orion and UAR’s historical drama Till from director Chinonye Chukwu. She stars alongside Zoe Saldaña and more in Netflix’s limited series From Scratch from Attica and Tembi Locke, recently landed a role in Adam McKay’s serial killer pic Average Height, Average Build and will also soon be seen in the A24 horror I Saw the TV Glow, Netflix’s action-thriller Carry On from Jaume Collet-Serra, and more.

Most recently appearing on series like FBI, The Good Fight and The First Lady, Potts will next be seen starring alongside Domingo, Chris Rock, Turman and more in Wolfe’s historical Netflix drama, Rustin.

Hawkins is an Emmy nom who has most recently been seen in films like Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth and Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the musical In the Heights. Other upcoming projects include Warner Bros’ new take on The Color Purple and André Øvredal’s horror pic Last Voyage of the Demeter.

