Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Sure, ‘team Apple’ folks go wild for AirPods. But if you have a Samsung Galaxy (or any Android phone for that matter), you can get your very own wireless earbuds that work just as well — or better.
Right now, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale for $150, or $50 off, for Memorial Day at Amazon. That’s a 25 percent markdown on these super-popular earbuds. They’ve earned a five-star rating from nearly 16,000 reviewers — and they can be yours with just click. Like all orders over $25, you can get them shipped to you free even if you don’t have Amazon Prime. But if you sign up for your free 30-day trial now, you can get all the perks just in time for Prime Day.
$150
$200 at Amazon
Loud and clear
Earbud shoppers are looking for excellent audio, first and foremost. These Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offer crisp sound and punchy bass, thanks to an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter built-in to each bud. And with its impressive eight hours per charge plus the additional 12 hours you can get using the included wireless charging case, you’re looking at 20 hours of use altogether — nearly a full day! Plus, in a pinch you charge up for an hour of playback with a five-minute quick boost. This comes in handy when you’re about to go for a run and your buds are at zero.
Calls will sound crystal-clear with three microphones (two outer and one inner); at the same time these buds’ four levels of active noise cancellation will block just about all ambient background distraction.
$150
$200 at Amazon
Workout-ready
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are water- and sweat-resistant, so you can wear them during a workout without skipping a beat. And with their included customizable ear tips, you’ll get a fantastic fit. “These earbuds maybe small but they pack a punch! Great sound, the bass is phenomenal, the noise cancellation is amazing, and overall great value for the price! Highly recommend purchasing these earbuds, you will not regret it!,” added another very happy customer.
Skip the AirPods
If you’re looking for a great alternative to Apple AirPods, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro pair flawlessly with Samsung Galaxy and Android smartphones at a fraction of the price. Just open up the charging case and they’ll instantly sync up via the Samsung Wearable app.
“What a difference,” a satisfied shopper wrote. “The sound quality is excellent. I am very pleased with my purchase. The Samsung Wearable app is easy to use and pairing is a no brainer.”
$150
$200 at Amazon
Bonus: The charging case doubles as a wireless charging pad for your phone too. It even works the other way: Your phone (for Samsung Galaxy S10 or higher), can give your Samsung buds additional juice — something you can’t do with AirPods.
At $150 (was $200), the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro— which come in a few fun colors, including Phantom Violet, Phantom Black and Phantom Silver — are one of the best true wireless earbuds out there with robust and dynamic audio, a long battery life, a top-tier wireless charging case and an excellent fit.
“The noise cancellation is very good for ear buds,” a happy shopper shared. “A major factor here is fit, they have to be snug to drown out noise. When I work in my wood shop and have these on, they do an excellent job filtering out power tools. I also like the ambient sound option. I can put these in and hear almost better than my normal hearing. My family members try to sneak up on me since I wear headphones a lot when I work. I turn around and say ‘Yes’ whenever they try it now.”
$150
$200 at Amazon
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
-
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
-
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $131 (was $200), amazon.com
-
Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
-
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $180 (was $250), amazon.com
-
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds, $18 with coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
-
Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
-
2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64gb), $409 (was $499), amazon.com
-
Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, $234 (was $330), amazon.com
-
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
-
Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Smart-home deals:
-
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
-
Ring Alarm 8-piece Kit 2nd Gen, $189 (was $250), amazon.com
-
Ohlux Smart WiFi & Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs 4-pack, $26 (was $35), amazon.com
-
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, $47 (was $80), amazon.com
-
Smonet smart lock, $125 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
-
Black & Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $49 (was $60), amazon.com
-
ColorCoral Rechargeable Computer Vacuum Keyboard Cleaner, $26 (was $30), amazon.com
-
Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum, $140 (was $230), amazon.com
-
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $187 (was $220), amazon.com
-
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $12 (was $20), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Kitchen deals:
-
The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
-
Astercook Knife Set, $46 (was $90), amazon.com
-
Cuisinart C77WTR-15P Classic Forged Triple Rivet, $70 (was $160), amazon.com
-
Ultrean Air Fryer, $60 (was $96), amazon.com
-
GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer, $69 (was $120), amazon.com
-
Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron, $50 (was $75), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
-
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
-
RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum, $25 (was $33), amazon.com
-
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
-
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $17 (was $20), amazon.com
-
Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $29), amazon.com
-
Nivea Moisture Lip Care, Lip Balm Stick with Shea Butter (pack of 4), $7 (was $12), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
-
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
-
Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers, $13 (was $30), amazon.com
-
Fern and Willow Queen Pillow 2-pack, $27.50 with coupon (was $50), amazon.com
-
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
-
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack, $26 with coupon (was $43), amazon.com
-
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Gel Cleaner, $6 (was $10), amazon.com
-
EnerPlex Air Mattress, $125 (was $150), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Lawn and Garden:
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.