Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are on sale at Amazon

Give your best buds these amazing buds…and save nearly 50 percent! (Photo: Amazon)

Sure, “Team Apple” folks go wild for AirPods. And they’re pretty great. But if you have a Samsung Galaxy (or any Android phone for that matter), you can get your very own wireless earbuds that work just as well — or even better.

Right now, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Red are on sale for $90, a cool $80 off, at Amazon. And they’ll arrive before Christmas with Prime! You’ll save nearly 50 percent on these popular buds. How popular? Let’s put it this way: They’ve earned a flawless rating from more than 31,000 reviewers.

Loud and clear

At the risk of stating the obvious, earbud shoppers are looking for excellent audio, first and foremost. These Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer crisp sound, punchy bass and noise cancelation for up to 29 hours per charge. That’s more than a full day of use! And if you happen to be caught with your buds running low on juice just before your daily run, you can get an hour of playback with a quick five-minute charge.

Phone calls will sound crystal clear thanks to three microphones (two outer and one inner) that reduce ambient background noise even if you’re in a busy location. “…The sound quality when listening to music paired with the ambient sound mode options is excellent,” raved one delighted five-star reviewer.

Workout-ready

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are water- and sweat-resistant, so no worries about sun showers or schvitzing during your workout. And with their customizable ear tips, you’re sure to get a fantastic fit. “I have used them for running and workouts, and they never come loose or feel like they will fall out,” shared another happy customer.

Story continues

Red is perfect for Christmas — who needs wrapping paper? (Photo: Amazon)

Skip the AirPods

If you’re looking for a great alternative to Apple AirPods, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pair flawlessly with Samsung Galaxy and Android smartphones at a fraction of the price. Just open up the charging case and they’ll instantly sync up via the Samsung Wearable app.

“Best ear connections I’ve ever had!… Your grandma could even figure out syncing to her phone. Easy,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper.

Bonus: The charging case doubles as a wireless charging pad for your phone too. It even works the other way with your phone (for Samsung Galaxy S10 or higher), giving the Samsung buds additional juice — something you can’t do with Apple AirPods.

“These earbuds are incredible,” exclaimed a savvy user. “…I like that you can use the case to do a wireless charge from my phone as well. Totally worth the price.”

“These are super better than all AirPods; they have a lot of bass and super loud sound, zero percent distortion, awesome quality…,” wrote yet another big fan.

Our advice? Snag these wireless earbuds for 90 bucks before they sell out!

