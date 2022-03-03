Samsara stock surges as first public earnings, outlook exceed Wall Street expectations

Samsara Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the cloud-based operations platform reported a better-than-expected outlook and results in its first earnings as a public company.

Samsara

IOT,

-5.21%

shares rallied 12% after hours, following a 5.2% drop in the regular session to close at $16.56, or 28% below its IPO price of $23 apiece in December. Since then, the Renaissance IPO ETF

IPO,

+0.38%

has fallen 19%.