Samantha’s Bee ‘Full Frontal’ Canceled in Latest Late-Night Cutback

Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal” is getting a kick in the rear from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The show, which became a signature program for the large cable network TBS, “will not return to the network in the fall,” according to a statement from Bee’s representatives.

“As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions,” TBS said in a statement. “We are proud to have been the home to “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future. ”

Over the course of seven seasons, Bee’s “Full Frontal” brought an aggressive and saucy voice to TV’s late-night arena, and one of the few programs with a female point of view. Bee captured attention with outrageous humor and monologues that pushed the usually genial cable network to embrace hefty amounts of profanity and tackle political issues that are often polarizing. In 2018, the show became part of the news cycle when Bee used charged epithet that refers to a part of the female anatomy to insult President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. Advertisers pulled back commercial support, for a time.

“We do a show to please ourselves,” Bee told Variety during an interview in 2016. “This gives us an opportunity to say the things we want in the exact way we want to say them.” In the process, her viewers get a few laughs, but also can exorcise their frustrations with modern politics and culture. When Bee watches TV, she says, “I like a firm hand to take me somewhere. I think that’s what we do with the show — provide a firm hand. You might not like where it takes you, and that’s OK, too.” She hopes viewers “walk away with comedy first, and then the catharsis after. ”

The end of her show will come as TV is trimming back its late-night antics. WarnerMedia decided to end its long-running “Conan” late-night program on TBS with Conan O’Brien. NBC and the late-night host Lilly Singh, a digital entertainment influencer who had launched a new show on the network in the wee hours of the morning, decided to part ways. Comedy Central, which once boasted three different late-night shows, now only has one, “The Daily Show,” on regularly during weeknights. And CBS is mulling cheaper alternatives to replace James Corden when he leaves “The Late Late Show” in early 2023.

