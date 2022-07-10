Chris Evans is backing Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America. (Photo: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may not be big enough for two Captain Americas — and Chris Evans is more than happy to hand off his shield.

On Saturday, the actor — who played the original Captain America, Steve Rogers, from 2011 to 2019 — made it clear in a tweet that it’s Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson who can now rightfully claim the title. The character, once known as Falcon, took on the Captain America mantle during last year’s Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Evans, 41, tweeted in response to The Hollywood Reporter‘s post speculating as to whether he would reprise his role in a fourth Captain America film that filmmaker Julius Onah is set to direct, with Mackie starring. “If the question of who is entitled to carry the shield continues, all bets are off,” the publication mused.

In addition to backing Mackie/Wilson, Evan’s tweet also seemed to suggest that he won’t make an appearance in the latest installment, co-written by Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman.

The tweet has also divided Marvel fans, many of whom are ready to accept Wilson as the new Captain America and others who refuse to see anyone other than Evans as Steve Rogers in that role.

“This is the sexiest thing you’ve ever tweeted,” one commenter responded.

“He has spoken!! So all of y’all can stop questioning it & accept the new Captain America Sam Wilson! And he’s going to go a fantastic job!,” wrote another fan.

“Chris has passed the torch! Periodt… End of story!” read another tweet.

The pro-Evans/Rogers contingent, meanwhile, left comments like “You are Captain America, bro” and “No no and no!!!!!! It’s YOU!!!!!!!”

The Lightyear star opened up to Yahoo Entertainment last month about moving on from his Marvel role and supporting Mackie as the new Captain America.

“No one better to do it,” Evans shared. “I mean he does it justice and I’m so proud of him and I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it.”

That said, Evans did admit that leaving Cap behind has been somewhat bittersweet.

“You know, it’s different,” the actor shared. “For 10 years you always have a movie around the corner. For 10 years, you finish one, your life is scheduled by, ‘OK, in six months we have press, six more months we start the next movie.’

“To kind of have open waters … there are parts of it that are nice, and there are parts of it that I really, really miss because it was a role that meant a lot to me. And I love those people. And it’ll be the best 10 years of my professional life without any question, forever.”