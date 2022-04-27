Sam Richardson, Zao Chao, More – The Hamden Journal

Apple TV+ has set its cast for Season 2 of the murder mystery comedy The Afterparty. Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao are set to return alongside previously announced star Tiffany Haddish. They will be joined by high-profile new Season 2 cast additions Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Anna Konkle (PEN15), Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise) and Vivian Wu (Away) in the comedy from Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Season 2 will revolve around a murder at a wedding. Richardson, joined by Chao, reprising their respective roles as Aniq and Zoe, will take on lead duties solving the crime, with Haddish back as Detective Danner.

Woods plays Edgar; Perkins portrays Isabel; Liu is Grace; Hauser plays Travis, Konkle is Hannah, Whitehall portrays Sebastian and Wu is Vivian.

Created by Miller, The Afterparty is a genre-defying comedy series in which each episode explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

“Tiffany is going to be back to solve another mystery, and there will be a few of the returning actors coming back,” Miller said at The Hamden Journal Contenders TV earlier this month. “And we got a very exciting new group of suspects.”

Following its premiere earlier this year, The Afterparty quickly gained critical and broad acclaim, as well as an early season two renewal. The complete first season is currently streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Season 2 will be co-showrun by Miller and Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King (Search Party, Dead to Me), and both serve as executive producers. The series is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall television deal. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.