Sam Raimi And Paul Feig Team On ‘Suburban Hell’ Adaptation – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Entertainment, Feigco Entertainment and Ghost House have closed a deal for a feature adaptation of the novel Suburban Hell from author Maureen Kilmer. Joanna Calo has been tapped to write with Paul Feig and Laura Fischer of Feigco Entertainment producing alongside Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert of Ghost House. Romel Adam and Jose Cañas will oversee for Ghost House.

Published in 2022, the novel tells the story of a tight-knit group of suburban moms whose friendship is put to the ultimate test when one of them becomes possessed by an evil spirit. The genre-bending premise brings together Feig and Raimi, with Feig being one of the top producers of comedy over the past decade while Raimi has been a horror master going back to the 80s.

The film also lands one of the more highly sought after writers in town in Calo most recently acted as the co-showrunner, writer, producer and a director of FX’s critically acclaimed series The Bear. The series whas been picked up for a second season and should be in the awards season mix leading up to next years Emmys. She also wrote and executive produced Lost Ollie for Netflix as well as Hacks for HBO Max.

Calo is repped by UTA, Mosaic and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Raimi and Ghost House are repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Kilmer is repped by UTA and Root Literary.