Sam Neill Is In Remission From Cancer And Is Back Working, He Tells Upset Fans – The Hamden Journal

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has tried to calm alarmed fans via Instagram following revelations that he’s been battling stage 3 blood cancer.

The struggle was detailed in his upcoming memoir, “Did I Ever Tell You This?”

The 75-year-old Neill was undergoing chemotherapy until he switched to a new drug, one he will need to take monthly for the rest of his life.

“I am alive and well and I have been in remission for 8 months, which feels really good,” he said in a video shared on Instagram Friday. “And I’m alive and kicking and I’m going to work.”

Neill is back working alongside Annette Bening in the limited series, “Apples Never Fall.”

Neill first noticed he had swollen glands while promoting Jurassic World Dominion last March. After consulting a physician, the actor was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer.