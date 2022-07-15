Sam Mendes’ ‘Empire Of Light’ Gets A Release Date From Searchlight – The Hamden Journal

Searchlight said today that the next movie from Oscar-winning American Beauty filmmaker Sam Mendes, Empire of Light, is coming out on December 9.

The release pattern hasn’t been specified yet. Last year Searchlight went with Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley before Christmas and platformed Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

The drama romance Empire of Light, which Mendes also wrote, is set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. Colin Firth, Olivia Colman, Toby Jones, Sara Stewart, Michael Ward and Tanya Moodie star.

Searchlight has dated for theatrical for the remainder of the year See How They Run (September 16), The Banshees of Inisherin (October 21) and The Menu (November 18).