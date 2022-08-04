Sam Mendes And Audible Team For Charles Dickens Adaptations, ‘Oliver Twist’ Up First – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Sam Mendes is teaming up with Audible on a series of audio drama adaptations of Charles Dickens stories.

1917 and Skyfall director Mendes will serve exec producer on the three adaptations, which will feature an “all-star British cast”. The first installment in the collection will be a reimagining of Oliver Twist, released on Audible in November 2022, with a further two titles to follow in 2023.

The series is being recorded in Audible’s studio in central London, which is close to some of the locations described in Oliver Twist. Cast will be revealed in coming months.

Sam Mendes said: “The London headquarters of Audible sit on the very streets where Charles Dickens walked, and from which he drew many of his astonishing array of characters. It seems like a perfect marriage – the most prolific storytellers of our age, with the greatest storyteller of all time. I’m delighted to be working with Audible to bring some of my favourite Dickens novels to life, using the vibrant sounds of London to create an immersive sense of the city, and a fantastic collection of actors to create the timeless characters who inhabit it. This will truly be a cinema for the ears – a chance to experience the extraordinary and kaleidoscopic world of Dickens in a whole new way.”

Aurelie De Troyer, Senior Vice President of International English Content at Audible commented: “It is an honour to collaborate with Sam Mendes on his audio debut. The casting is extraordinary and we cannot wait for him to bring his celebrated style to three much beloved Dickens classics. Oliver Twist, the first title releasing later this year, is sure to be an epic family audio listening event for the holidays”

Mendes is best known for movies including Skyfall, Revolutionary Road, 1917, Road To Perdition, American Beauty and Jarhead. His theatre work includes The Ferryman, The Lehman Trilogy and Company. He is currently in post-production on feature Empire Of Light with Olivia Colman and Colin Firth.