Sam McCall no longer with FSU, enters transfer portal

True freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer a part of the Florida State football team, a school spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday night. McCall confirmed to the Osceola that he is going into the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound McCall played in eight games this season, making five tackles. He also returned eight kickoffs earlier in the year for a 21.2-yard average.

McCall posted on social media earlier this month that he was entering the transfer portal but quickly backtracked and said the post was done out of emotion.

A day after he made the post, McCall was a participant at FSU’s practice. He also played against Syracuse and Louisiana but did not play against Florida.

FSU returns to the practice field on Wednesday morning.