Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler withdraws divorce petition

Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife had a change of heart about divorce. On Friday, Hannah Lee Fowler, filed to end their marriage citing “adultery,” but she withdrew the complaint hours later.

According to court documents obtained by People, Fowler requested that the petition be “voluntarily nonsuited without prejudice,” which means she can file for divorce again in the future. She previously alleged in documents that Hunt, 37, cheated on her. The petition reveals that Fowler, 33, is pregnant and due in May. They did not publicly share the pregnancy news.

“[Fowler believes] that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted,” the documents state, accusing the country star of “inappropriate marital conduct.”

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler appear to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Tennessee, where the couple lives, is a fault state meaning grounds for divorce must be proven for it to be granted unless both spouses agree to end the marriage.

A rep for the country star did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Hunt and Fowler, who wed in April 2017, have had a rocky relationship.

Hunt’s debut album Montevallo in 2014 was inspired by his relationship with Fowler, who is from Montevallo, Alabama. They both attended the University of Alabama and began dating before he moved to Nashville to pursue a music career, but he picked work over her.

“She was under the impression, and I had sure expressed this to her at some point, that she was the number one priority. I would choose her over everything,” he reflected to the New York Times, when he set out in a van to give his performing career a shot. “And then it sort of turned around and I said, actually, I want to choose this.”

Fowler moved on, but Hunt later realized she was the love of his life and begged for her back.

“I had made myself answer the question, you know, if it comes down to it, are you willing to retire? Give all this up?” Hunt added. “I did commit to that.”

Hunt and Fowler reconciled in 2016 and quickly got engaged. The couple seemed to be solid in recent years, even through the country star’s legal troubles. (He got a DUI in 2019.)

The “Drinkin’ Too Much” singer is currently on tour, but his next show isn’t until March 13. He has not publicly addressed his marital situation.

