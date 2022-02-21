Sam Hunt’s Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Files for Divorce, Alleges He Cheated on Her

Sam Hunt (R) and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hannah Lee Fowler, the wife of country singer Sam Hunt, has filed for divorce just months before she’s due to give birth to the couple’s first child, alleging that the star cheated on her, PEOPLE confirms.

Fowler claimed the “Take Your Time” singer, 37, was guilty of “inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery” in documents filed on Feb. 18 in Tennessee and obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news.

“[Fowler believes] that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted,” the documents state.

Though the couple — who married in April 2017 — had not publicly announced that they were expecting, the documents reveal that Fowler, 33, is pregnant and due in May.

She is asking for alimony, child support and primary custody of the child, as well as for each party to be “awarded their respective separate property.”

“The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper,” the documents state.

Neither Fowler nor a rep for Hunt have commented to PEOPLE on the divorce news and cheating allegations.

Hunt had previously expressed interest in growing their family, telling KISS Country 99.9 Miami’s TC & Dina radio show in July that he and Fowler had “seriously” started thinking about having kids.

“I hope so. We’ve been talking about it for a while, but we’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now,” he said. “And I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer also told PEOPLE in September that his wife could no longer be charmed by a song when he found himself in the doghouse.

“No, that trick doesn’t work anymore,” he said. “It may have once upon a time, but not anymore.”

Hunt and Fowler were due to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in April, and in honor of their four-year milestone in 2021, the country star shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram.

“How it started,” he wrote in the caption, before sharing a black-and-white picture of the couple smiling backstage. “How its going. Happy Anniversary!”

After several years of dating on and off, the pair reunited in 2016 and were married the next year in an intimate ceremony in Georgia.

The reunion took some convincing on Fowler’s part, as Hunt told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that he visited Hawaii “about seven times in three months” to try “to talk to her about coming back.”

“The seventh trip I convinced her,” he said.

The pair’s rocky road to romance inspired much of Hunt’s debut album Montevallo, though he later apologized to Fowler in the lyrics of “Drinkin’ Too Much” for disrupting her privacy.

“I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo / I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy / You’ve got nothing to say to me / But I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me,” he sang in the 2017 song.