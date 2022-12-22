Sam Bankman-Fried Gets Out on $250 Million Bail

Sam Bankman-Fried is being released on a huge recognizance bond following his appearance in a Manhattan Federal Court to face  fraud charges related to the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research.

The disgraced crypto king was extradited from the Bahamas to the United States late on Dec. 21. He appeared in a federal court in Manhattan Thursday, but entered no plea. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 3.