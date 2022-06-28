Salvador Ramos’s grandmother released from hospital

The grandmother of accused Uvalde, Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos has returned home from the hospital — more than one month after she was shot in the face by the gunman.
Celia Gonzalez, 66, raced outside her home while doused in blood after her grandson opened fire on May 24 before driving to Robb Elementary School armed with an AR 15-style rifle.
“Look at what he did to me!” she screamed, according to one neighbor.
Gonzalez had been treated at University Health in San Antonio since the shooting. She was released from the hospital this week, Fox News reported Tuesday.
University Health said on Twitter Tuesday that one last victim of the shooting, a 10-year-old girl, remains at the facility and has been upgraded to good condition.
Ramos, 18, was fatally shot by law enforcement officers after committing one of the worst school mass shootings in the nation’s history.
Authorities said he drove to the school after shooting his grandmother, crashed his pickup truck into a ditch outside, and ran in armed with the assault rifle.
He is accused of killing 19 fourth-graders and two of their teachers.
Ramos remained holed up in the school for more than an hour while local cops waited outside — until US Border Patrol agents rushed in and shot him dead.