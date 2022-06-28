Salvador Ramos’s grandmother released from hospital

The grandmother of accused Uvalde, Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos has returned home from the hospital — more than one month after she was shot in the face by the gunman.

Celia Gonzalez, 66, raced outside her home while doused in blood after her grandson opened fire on May 24 before driving to Robb Elementary School armed with an AR 15-style rifle.

“Look at what he did to me!” she screamed, according to one neighbor.

Gonzalez had been treated at University Health in San Antonio since the shooting. She was released from the hospital this week, Fox News reported Tuesday.

University Health said on Twitter Tuesday that one last victim of the shooting, a 10-year-old girl, remains at the facility and has been upgraded to good condition.

Ramos, 18, was fatally shot by law enforcement officers after committing one of the worst school mass shootings in the nation’s history.

Authorities said he drove to the school after shooting his grandmother, crashed his pickup truck into a ditch outside, and ran in armed with the assault rifle.

Celia Gonzalez, grandmother of accused school shooter Salvador Ramos, was released from University Health in San Antonio, Texas. Facebook

Accused school shooter Salvador Ramos had been living with his grandmother Celia Gonzalez. Facebook

A neighbor witnessed Celia Gonzalez stagger outside her house after being shot in the face. Facebook Salvador Ramos allegedly shot Celia Gonzalez in the head before going to Robb Elementary School.

A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial at Robb Elementary School on May 28, 2022.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Salvador Ramos is accused of shooting and killing 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. social media/AFP via Getty Image

Law enforcement officers escort students out of Robb Elementary School during the shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022. Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News/Handout via REUTERS

He is accused of killing 19 fourth-graders and two of their teachers.

Ramos remained holed up in the school for more than an hour while local cops waited outside — until US Border Patrol agents rushed in and shot him dead.