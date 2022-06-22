Salvador Ramos ‘scared’ teacher before Uvalde, Texas shooting

Robb Elementary School mass-killer Salvador Ramos had terrified teachers before his slaughter — even acting and “dressing like a school shooter” as far back as last year, a special hearing was told.

Fears about the 18-year-old loner’s troubling behavior came up “several times” during interviews after Ramos killed 19 children and their two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, in May, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told a state Senate hearing Tuesday.

“We had one teacher who said she always was worried about him — he was the one student who scared her most,” McCraw told the hearing while detailing the “abject failure” of the police response.

“Last year he … started dressing like a school shooter, started acting like a school shooter,” he continued of the teacher’s fears.

“He certainly took on the persona of a school shooter in dress and demeanor over the last year, and people noted this.

Shooter Salvador Ramos killed 19 young students in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. ZUMAPRESS.com

Surveillance footage of Ramos on the grounds of Robb Elementary School on May 24. Elsa G Ruiz/Facebook

“But yet it didn’t get reported,” he said of missed warnings, which he confirmed included Ramos carrying around a bag of dead cats.

“We have yet to identify even one report to the school or law enforcement that discussed animal cruelty” or how Ramos appeared to be “a morose, suicidal, fatalistic loner who had sympathies with [and] had been called a school shooter.”

“They never reported that to law enforcement or to the school,” he said.

A mourner pays respects to the students and teachers killed at Robb Elementary School. AP

Children run to safety after escaping from a window during the shooting. via REUTERS

Ramos also “communicated extensively on several different social media platforms” with people who seemed “empathetic and sympathetic” about his desire to be a school shooter, he said.

“You get notoriety, you get points, for being a school shooter, and it’s obviously disturbing,” he told the hearing.

He said experts are asking “could we have intervened if we didn’t know? Could we have done something?

Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw testifies at a state Senate hearing on the shooting on June 21. AP

Steve McCraw has detailed the “abject failure” of the police response to the massacre.

“And the answer is almost overwhelmingly yes,” he said. “That’s why it’s so important that the public reports this.”

Delays in the law enforcement response at Robb Elementary School have become the focus of federal, state and local investigations. Testimony was scheduled to resume Wednesday.