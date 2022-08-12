Salman Rushdie stabbed during appearance in New York

Author Salman Rushdie, whose work has earned him death threats, was attacked at a literary event in upstate New York Friday, when an assailant stormed the stage soon after his introduction.

The man proceeded to stab Rushdie, who was scheduled to talk at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., some 75 miles south of Buffalo.

Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and airlifted to an area hospital, the New York State Police said in a statement.

Salman Rushdie is tended to shortly after he was attacked during an appearance in New York. AP

Rushdie is the author of numerous novels, including “The Satanic Verses.” Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

Rushdie fell through a stage barrier following the attack, and witnesses told the Washington Post that they saw blood on the author’s hand.

The attacker was subsequently tackled by police, the paper reported.

Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known, and a lone male assailant was in Police custody.

Blood is seen on a wall shortly after Rushdie was attacked. AP

Rushdie’s work earned him death threats in the 1980s, when the Iranian government banned “The Satanic Verses,” which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

In 1989, Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

The Iranian government has since walked back the fatwa, but as recently as 2012 a semi-official religious organization inside Iran placed an over $3 million bounty on the author’s head.

Author Salman Rushdie, behind screen left, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, NY. AP

The assailant’s motive was unclear on Friday, and police have not identified the attacker.

With Post wires