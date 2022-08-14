Salman Rushdie On “Road To Recovery,” His Agent Says – The Hamden Journal

Author Salman Rushdie has been removed from his ventilator and is starting the long road back from his stabbing injuries.

“The road to recovery has begun,” Andrew Wylie said in a text message to the New York Times. “It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction.”

Rushdie suffered a damaged liver and is in danger of losing an eye from the stabbing attack last week. An Iranian sympathizer is in police custody and has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges for attacking Rushdie.