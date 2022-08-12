Salman Rushdie ‘getting the care he needs’ says New York governor

Salman Rushdie ‘getting the care he needs’ says New York governor

by

Associated Press

Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Co. made no mention of the auditing dispute or U.S.-Chinese tensions over Taiwan, security, technology and human rights. Washington has warned Chinese companies including Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, might be forced to leave U.S. stock exchanges if Beijing refuses to allow regulators to see the records of their corporate auditors.