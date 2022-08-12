Salman Rushdie ‘getting the care he needs’ says New York governor

Associated Press

Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Co. made no mention of the auditing dispute or U.S.-Chinese tensions over Taiwan, security, technology and human rights. Washington has warned Chinese companies including Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, might be forced to leave U.S. stock exchanges if Beijing refuses to allow regulators to see the records of their corporate auditors.